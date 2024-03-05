Former Police Chief Bob Krichke Passes Away at Age 83

March 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A longtime member of local law enforcement has passed away.



Former Police Chief Robert "Bob" Krichke passed away on Monday, March 4th 2024 at the age of 83.



Krichke held a career in law enforcement within Livingston County for over 30 years.



Born and raised in Detroit, Krichke began his career with the Detroit Police Department. He was there for 12 years, including a few years with the mounted police.



His family then moved to Fowlerville to raise horses and live in the country.



Krichke was Chief of Police in the Village of Fowlerville for 10 years before taking on the role of Chief of Police in Hamburg Township.



Hamburg Township has only had 4 police chiefs in its 44-year history, and Krichke held the role from 1985 to 2006.



After retiring from police work, Krichke moved to Crossville, Tennessee where he enjoyed being on the golf course, singing gospel music, and watching his son show Arabian horses.



In a social media post, the Hamburg Township Public Safety Department said, "He was a great man to work for and will be missed."



Funeral services will be at the Herrmann Funeral Home located at 1005 E. Grand River Ave in Fowlerville.



Visitation hours will be held Thursday, March 7th from 3pm- 7pm, and Friday, March 8th from 10am- 11am.



A short service will follow the Friday visitation with a procession to Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville.



A link to the obituary is posted below.