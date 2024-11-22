Former Oakland Sheriff's Deputy Competent To Stand Trial

November 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with allegedly filming unclothed family members in a sexual manner is heading to trial.



Livingston County 53rd District Court records show 47-year-old Joseph Pierre Fortier is charged with eavesdropping/installing a device and three counts of surveilling an unclothed person. He was found competent to stand trial at a hearing earlier this week, following an evaluation.



Michigan State Police stated the incident happened in Oceola Township and the recordings were of a sexual nature.



Mlive.com reports “A family member filed a complaint with Michigan State Police in November 2023 after the person learned the cameras were filming without their knowledge”. It further reports that Fortier was employed by the Sheriff’s Office from 2014 to March of 2024, and his employment as sergeant ended after charges were authorized.



Fortier remains free on bond and is due back in court today for a probable cause conference.