Former Livingston County Sheriff Passes Away

April 19, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former sheriff and longtime Livingston County resident passed away earlier this month.



Charles Ralph Hards of Tecumseh passed away on Saturday, April 9th at home with his family by his side. He was 88. Hards was born in Hartland Township and had a lengthy career in law enforcement. He served as the sheriff of Livingston County from 1968 to 1980.



Hards was a member of the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club and the Moose in Ypsilanti.



He is survived by his wife of 24 years and numerous children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



No funeral services were planned but memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice and/or the Parkinson’s Foundation.



A link to the full obituary is provided.



Photo: Handler Funeral Homes.