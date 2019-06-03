Former Little League President Enters Reduced Plea In Embezzlement Case

June 3, 2019

An Argentine Township woman has entered a plea after being charged with embezzlement from a local Little League program.



41-year-old Stephanie Suzanne Blackburn was charged in March in 67th District Court in Fenton with a single count of embezzlement between one and twenty thousand dollars. Court records show she entered a plea last week to a reduced charge of being drunk and disorderly after paying back $5,000 as restitution to the Linden Little League.



Blackburn was president of the group from 2012 until October of 2018, when she left the organization. Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter previously said a new board came on and requested financial information from the bank. After seeing suspicious activity, they contacted the police. Sutter said it’s believed Blackburn used the embezzled funds for her personal use. Sentencing is set for July 17th. (JK)