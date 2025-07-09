Former HVS Substitute Sentenced to 10-15 Years for Sex Crimes Against Children

July 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A former Huron Valley Schools’ substitute teacher was sentenced after being convicted of sex crimes against children.



61-year-old Timothy Daugherty was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after he was convicted on six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 11 years old. Daugherty worked as a substitute at Spring Mills Elementary School in Highland Township.



“The decision to give Timothy Daugherty a maximum sentence is appropriate and justified,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “As a teacher, he was in a position of trust. He abused that trust. I am grateful that the victims spoke up about this abuse. It’s not an easy thing to do. Their bravery allowed us to hold Daugherty accountable and protect kids from this predator.”



According to the Oakland Press, Daugherty was ordered to “comply with sex offender registry requirements, testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, comply with DNA testing and have no contact with victims. Lifetime GPS monitoring by electronic tether will be required when he’s released from prison on parole.” He was given a 58-day jail credit.



Attorney Ven Johnson also released a statement following the sentencing. Johnson is representing several of the victims’ families in an upcoming civil lawsuit.



“This is an important first step toward full and complete accountability, but it will never erase the harm done to these children and their families,” Johnson said. “Our clients are living with trauma that never should have been inflicted; not just by Timothy Daugherty, but by the institutions that failed to protect them. Our civil lawsuit is about full accountability and exposing a system that allowed this abuse to happen and demanding real, lasting changes so no child or family has to suffer like this again.”