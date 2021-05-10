Former Gregory Man Admits To Threatening Stabenow & Slotkin

May 10, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A former Livingston County resident charged with making threats against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senator Debbie Stabenow has entered a plea in the case.



63-year-old Daniel Thompson, formerly of Gregory but now living in Harrison, was charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in February with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider.



In court today, he pleaded guilty to two of those charges after admitting that he made a threatening call to Rep. Slotkin from Livingston County on April 30th of 2020, and then left a threatening message for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5, also from Livingston County.



The third count was filed for a January 19th call that Thompson is alleged to have made from Clare County in which he directed vulgar and threatening remarks toward a member of Rep. Slotkin’s office. However, it’s expected that the Michigan AG’s Office will move to dismiss that count based on today’s guilty pleas.



Thompson will be sentenced by Judge Shauna Murphy on June 8th. As part of the sentencing agreement, Thompson will agree to serve two years of probation, including mandatory court-ordered mental health counseling, a prohibition on possessing firearms and ammunition and on having any contact with Senator Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin or any member of their staffs.



Meanwhile, Thompson will be back in front of Judge Murphy on Tuesday for sentencing on a guilty plea he made last month to a separate charge of Brandishing a Firearm in Public. That was for an incident on January 23rd in which he is alleged to have lifted up his jacket and showed he had a gun on his person while inside the Marathon Gas Station on Burkhart Road in Howell Township. The plea agreement, in that case, recommended fines and costs at the time of sentencing and that the weapon used in the incident would be forfeited.