Former Furniture Store Being Renovated For New Tenants

August 23, 2019

A one-time Genoa Township furniture store is in the process of being renovated for a new use.



Cranes and other construction equipment have been working the past several days on the exterior and interior of the former Tenpenny Furniture store at 2700 East Grand River Avenue, just east of Chilson Road. The building was purchased by Alan Ostlund of Ostlund Service Company who is turning it into a multi-tenant building.



According to Assistant Genoa Township Manager and Community Development Director Kelly VanMarter, the township issued a permit on June 26th for a remodel/renovation of the existing building, which is being reduced in size by approximately 3,200 square feet to establish a new façade and row of parking for the multi-use building.



VanMarter tells WHMI that Ostlund indicated business, retail and/or restaurant tenants are projected, with Auto One already moved into one portion of the building. Volunteers of America had initially planned to purchase the building and turn into a thrift store, but that deal fell through late last year. (JK)