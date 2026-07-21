Former Flint Police Officer Charged with Attempted Murder

July 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton on Monday announced that a former City of Flint police officer has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Genesee Township in January.



According to a release, 39-year-old Corey Joseph Graves of Genesee Township, is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Felony-Firearm, and one count of Misconduct in Office.



Michigan State Police inestigators allege Graves was on duty as a uniformed City of Flint police officer on the evening of January 20, 2026. At around 9:00 p.m., Graves allegedly told his patrol partner that he had received a text message identifying the location of a man he had been searching for and this person was presently attempting to break into an apartment. Graves also informed his partner that this individual had also been involved in a recent felonious assault and had outstanding warrants.



In response to the alleged text message, Graves and his partner drove to an area in the northeastern corner of the City of Flint near the City of Burton and Genesee Township lines in an effort to locate the individual. According to investigators, while searching the area Graves found the man asleep inside a vehicle parked on the street. While standing outside the driver's side of the vehicle, Graves ordered the man several times to open the door. After waking up, the man started the vehicle, placed it in gear, and began to drive away.



According to investigators, Graves fired two rounds from his service pistol through the driver's side front window from a distance of approximately eight feet. The driver was struck in the shoulder by bullet fragments but was able to continue driving away from the scene. He was located six days later in Florida and was subsequently extradited to Michigan on unrelated charges.



The Michigan State Police investigation further alleges that neither Graves nor his partner notified police dispatch that they were searching for the individual until after the shooting had occurred. Investigators also allege that Graves had an ongoing personal dispute with the man and had repeatedly targeted him in prior encounters, including arresting him on more than six occasions for various alleged offenses.



Graves is scheduled to be arraigned in 67th District Court.