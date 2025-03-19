Former Employee of Eminem Charged for Reportedly Selling Unreleased Music

March 19, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Holly man has been charged for allegedly selling stolen, unreleased music created by Marshall Mathers, AKA Eminem.



46-year-old Joseph Strange was charged with criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to a statement from Acting United States Attorney Julie Beck.



In January 2025 the FBI was reportedly contacted by employees of Eminem’s Ferndale music studio after they “recently discovered unreleased music created by Mathers that was available on the internet,” the press release said. “This music was still in the process of being developed by Mathers. The employees obtained an image of a list of the music that Mathers had created, but not released, and was for sale through various internet sites.”



The image was reportedly identified by the employees as one that was taken directly from a hard drive in the Ferndale studio.



The FBI was able to identify and locate multiple people that purchased the music. The people allegedly identified Strange as the person who was selling the music.



Strange was an employee of Mathers from approximately 2007 until 2021.



“Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others,” Beck said.



Strange faces a statutory maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 if convicted for criminal infringement of a copyright and a statutory maximum penalty up to 10 years in prison if convicted of interstate transportation of stolen goods.



“This investigation underscores the FBI’s commitment to safeguarding artists’ intellectual property from exploitation by individuals seeking to profit illegally,” Cheyvoryear Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said. “Thanks to the cooperation of Mathers Music Studio, FBI agents from the Oakland County Resident Agency were able to swiftly enforce federal laws and ensure Joseph Strange was held accountable for his actions.”



The investigation is still ongoing, at which point a determination will be made whether a felony indictment will be made.



(photo credit: Associated Press)