Former Detroit Lions Owner Martha Firestone Ford Passes Away At 101

November 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / www.detroitlions.com / news@whmi.com





Allen Park, Mich. – Detroit Lions Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.



For over 60 years, Mrs. Ford has been an owner of the Detroit Lions. In 1963, she and her husband, William Clay Ford, purchased full control of the team. Upon her husband's passing in 2014, she assumed sole control of the franchise. In 2020, she transitioned to emeritus status where she served until her passing.



In her most recent role as Owner/Chair Emeritus, Mrs. Ford supported her four children – Principal Owner/Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner/Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner/Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner/Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis – as they assumed leadership responsibilities within the family franchise. Today the Ford family proudly carries forward the legacy established by Mr. and Mrs. Ford, preserving the values, love, and passion that have shaped a family tradition spanning multiple generations.



Born in Akron, Ohio, Mrs. Ford was the granddaughter of the American industrialist, Harvey S. Firestone. She graduated from Vassar College in 1946. After getting married in 1947, Mr. and Mrs. Ford moved to New Haven, Connecticut where Mr. Ford attended Yale University. The couple relocated to the Detroit area in 1949 and became active members of the Detroit community.



Upon taking over principal ownership following her husband's passing in 2014, Mrs. Ford provided stability and direction to the Lions franchise as the club earned two playoff berths (2014 and 2016) during her tenure. In 2017, she made a significant investment in Ford Field which has since served as the catalyst and foundation for the best-in-class gameday environment enjoyed by Lions fans today.



Among the highlights of Mrs. Ford's ownership of the Lions was her commitment to furthering the Lions as a leader in the community. In January 2019, the Lions announced an initial financial commitment from Mrs. Ford and players toward the launch of Detroit Lions Inspire Change, a social justice initiative in the City of Detroit that is still featured prominently in the organization's philanthropic footprint today.



During her lifetime, Mrs. Ford expanded the Detroit Lions Charities and was a longtime trustee of Henry Ford Health. She held leadership positions with many organizations, including Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, University Liggett School, Children's Home of Detroit and Edsel and Eleanor Ford House. She was also the founder and longtime board member of Henry Ford Maplegrove Center.



Throughout her life, she quietly supported countless other nonprofits that directly impacted women and children.



In March 2019, as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season, Mrs. Ford starred in the NFL Films production A Lifetime of Sundays, a documentary highlighting the lives of four matriarchs of the NFL family – Mrs. Martha Firestone Ford (Detroit Lions), Mrs. Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Mrs. Patricia Rooney (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Mrs. Norma Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs). The film debuted at the NFL Annual Meeting before airing on ESPN to a national audience.



Few things were more central to Mrs. Ford's life than her family. That dedication was matched by an unfailing commitment to Detroit and a steadfast presence in the city. Over more than six decades with the Detroit Lions, she was a loyal and constant fixture of the franchise, sharing in its history and traditions. She remained present with the team even this season, attending games with a devotion that endured throughout her life.



Mrs. Ford is survived by her four children, her 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.



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