Former Court Officer Sentenced For Embezzlement

December 18, 2020

By Mike Mruzman





A former deputy of Livingston County courts has been sentenced for stealing money from legal settlements in civil lawsuits.



51-year old Garry Flanary of Howell was given a delayed sentence of probation from Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty this week. Flanary, who was a special deputy with Livingston County courts, pleaded guilty to 12 charges of embezzlement by a public official in October. According to court records, he stole money from legal settlements that was supposed to be distributed to people in civil lawsuits. He would approach those that owed money and produce a badge while identifying himself as an officer of the court. Testimony showed he was occasionally keeping the money and depositing it into his personal bank account instead of delivering it to the parties to which it was owed. He was requested to repay $34,000, and was given until Thursday to accrue and repay what he could.



Flanary repaid $22,000. He will pay the rest back in $1,000 increments each month for the next year. Judge Hatty said he appreciates that he repaid two-thirds of what he owed, but he is still seriously contemplating jail time because he can’t have officers wreaking that kind of havoc on citizens and the court system.



Flanary could still face up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged when he returns for sentencing in October 2021.