Former Church Employee Charged With Embezzlement

November 2, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An embezzlement charge has been filed against the former bookkeeper for a Livingston County-based religious denomination district office.



75-year-old Judy Murray of Wyandotte formerly worked for the Assemblies of God Michigan District, which is located in Brighton Township. She was charged last month with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, although it is alleged that she stole more than $200,000. Reportedly, approximately $150,000 has already been returned to the organization. Jeff Hlavin, the Superintendent for the Assemblies of God Michigan District, told WHMI that they are aware of the situation, adding that they “have very high standards for those employed in our office and the person you have referenced has been removed from employment. The legal matters surrounding the issues are being handled by the authorities.” Murray was given a $75,000 personal bond pending a probable cause conference Tuesday in front of 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy. If convicted, Murray faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to three times the amount embezzled.