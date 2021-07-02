Former Child Care Employee Enters Plea To Embezzlement

By Jon King





A former child care worker has entered into a plea deal on charges she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the Hartland Consolidated Schools system.



40-year old Amy Rollins of Fenton and 36-year old Jennifer Turner of Hartland Township were each charged last year with one count of embezzling by an agent or trustee an amount between $1,000 and $20,000. At the time, they were both were employees of the Hartland Community Education Child Care Center, which is a part of the Hartland school system.



In court today, Rollins entered a guilty plea to the charge. In exchange, sentencing was delayed until September of 2022 to give her time to make restitution, which was determined to be $94,549. If she makes full restitution by that time, the charge will be reduced to embezzlement of an agent or trustee of less than $200. According to court records, the incidents were alleged to have occurred between July 1st, 2015 and July 31st, 2019.



A conviction on the original felony charges could have resulted in a sentence of up to 5 years in prison and restitution of up to three times the amount embezzled.



Turner had also been scheduled for a Final Settlement Conference this morning, but court records show that was adjourned and no new dates have been set.