Former Cheer Coach's Embezzlement Case Heads To Trial

March 17, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An embezzlement charge brought against a former cheerleading coach from Howell Public Schools is heading to trial.



35-year-old Alisha Beaton of Fowlerville is charged with one count of embezzlement from an agent or trustee for an amount between $1,000 and $20,000. In court last week, Beaton’s case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial.



Beaton was the head coach of the middle school cheer program for Howell Public Schools while also holding volunteer positions on the Livingston County Area Cheer & Pom Commissioners Board and as Director of Cheer & Pom for Howell Area Junior Football going back to 2016.



HPS Spokesman Tom Gould previously told WHMI that the Howell athletic department knew that money was being collected by the coach for team costs, but that money was not being deposited, causing the district to begin looking into the matter. Court records list the date of the offense as October 9, 2019. Gould said the district has recovered some of the missing funds, but their inventory shows that they are still owed approximately $3,000.



No new court dates have been set yet. If convicted of the felony charge, Beaton could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 or 3-times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.