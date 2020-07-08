Former Brighton Big Boy Employee Admits To Embezzlement

July 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing is set next month for a Flint man who admitted to stealing money from a restaurant in Brighton.





34-year-old Cordell Lamar Davis had been charged with felony embezzlement in connection with an incident last September at the Big Boy restaurant in Brighton where he was an employee. Previous testimony indicated Davis clocked into work that day and took money the restaurant had earned the day before, in the amount of approximately $2,515, and then clocked out of work. He had originally faced a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. Court records show that last month he entered a guilty plea to a lesser embezzlement count, with an agreement to repay the stolen funds before he is sentenced on August 18th.