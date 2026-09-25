Former Bank Exec from Milford Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child

September 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A former bank executive from Milford pleaded guilty this week to sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Easter District of Michigan.



Michael Martin Yeager, 68, faces a statutory maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison when sentenced in January 2027.



“This pervert sent money overseas to hurt little children and to use them to create unimaginable images. He is wicked,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.



Yeager was arrested in January 2026. Over a three-year period from 2022 to 2025, prosecutors say Yeager paid adults in multiple countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam, to create videos of children as young as four years old involved in sex acts, the criminal complaint reports.



In addition to sex acts, many of the videos involved prepubescent children engaging in other disturbing activities involving urine and feces at Yeager’s explicit demand.



“The defendant’s guilty plea is a measure of accountability for the children he exploited and harmed across international borders,” said Jared Murphey, special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations in Detroit.



“HSI will continue to use its global investigative footprint and partnerships to identify offenders who finance and direct the sexual abuse of children, bring them to justice, and help protect vulnerable victims wherever they are found.”



This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary Zurek and Ann Nee.