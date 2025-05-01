Popular Fork n' Pint Restaurant In Waterford Destroyed By Fire

May 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular restaurant in Waterford Township was destroyed in a devastating early morning fire.



The blaze was reported shortly before 6am at Fork n’ Pint located at 4000 Cass Elizabeth Road. Crews arrived within 4 minutes.



Waterford Regional Fire Chief Matthew Nye stated there was heavy fire in the attic and roof upon arrival and “they tried to get inside and make an aggressive interior attack to stop it, but they were met with heavy flames and the building started collapsing on them, so they backed up and went defensive.”



Multiple departments assisted on scene. The building is considered a total loss. It was not occupied at the time of the fire. One firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.



The cause is under investigation.



The restaurant has been described as a “landmark” in the community, and there has been an outpouring of support for the business.





The owners posted the following on social media:



First and foremost, we are deeply relieved and grateful that no one was hurt in the fire that destroyed our restaurant. While we are still in shock, the loss is devastating to our entire restaurant family.



Right now, our focus is on supporting our employees and those directly affected by this loss. Our team is the heart of Fork n' Pint, and their well-being is our top priority as we begin to process and recover from this tragedy.



For nearly ten years, Fork n' Pint has been our pride and passion — a place where we've shared meals, memories, and milestones with this incredible community.



We want to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out with condolences, support, and kind words. It means more than we can express.



We are heartbroken, but also reminded of how fortunate we are to be part of such a strong and caring city. In the days ahead, we will be navigating our grief, but we know we won’t be doing it alone.



With heavy hearts,

—The Fork n' Pint Team







Meanwhile, the restaurant just recently cleaned up when it came to the Oakland Press “Best of the Best Readers Choice Awards”.



Fork n’ Pint was voted number one in three categories: Best Restaurant with A View, Best Outdoor Patio, and Best Wine Selection. It was also voted in the top three for Best Buffett, Best Restaurant Service, and Best Happy Hour.



Photos: WHMI's Aaron Jack