Forestry Work In Northfield & Salem Townships

February 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Possible travel delays in Northfield and Salem Townships this week.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing forestry work on the intersection of Dixboro Road and Pontiac Trail.



The roads will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The work is expected to take approximately six days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.