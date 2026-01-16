Forestry Work & Lane Closures Extended At Busy Intersection

January 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An extended road work advisory with lane closures has been issued in Lodi and Scio Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has extended the intermittent lane closures by four days at the intersection of Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road.



Forestry work began on Wednesday, and is now expected to take approximately a week to complete.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane closures and lane restrictions. Officials advise that motorists traveling through the work zone may want to consider an alternate route.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.