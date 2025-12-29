Forestry Work In Dexter & Scio Townships

December 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It might be winter, but that’s not stopping some forestry work in the new year in Dexter and Scio Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing forestry work on Island Lake Road between Dexter-Chelsea Road and Wylie Road.



Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, January 7th.



Island Lake Road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately three days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.