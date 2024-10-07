Forestry Work In Dexter Township

October 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Forestry work got underway today in Dexter Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is performing forestry work on Wylie Road between Dexter Pinckney Road and Island Lake Road.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are advised to use an alternate route.



The forestry work is expected to take approximately one week to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.