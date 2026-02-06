Forestry Work Next Week In Dexter Area

February 6, 2026

More forestry work coming as part of two projects starting next week in the Dexter area.



On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing forestry work on Hankerd Rd between North Territorial Road and the County Line in Dexter Township. The road improvements are expected to take approximately nine days to complete.



Then next Thursday in Dexter and Lima Townships, forestry work will be done on Lima Center Road between Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road. That project is expected to take approximately seven days to complete.



Both roads will not be closed to traffic, but the Road Commission advises delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are encouraged to use an alternate route. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.