Daytime Closures On Joy Road In Northfield Township Canceled

February 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Daytime road closures originally scheduled to begin next week in the Northfield Township area have been canceled.



Joy Road was expected to be closed during daytime hours for crews to perform forestry work between Whitmore Lake Road and Earhart Road in both Northfield and Ann Arbor Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that the work will be rescheduled to a later date and updates will be made public as the project progresses.



Access will be maintained for residents who live, rent, work, or own property within the project limits.