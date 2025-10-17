Ford Recalls 290K Vehicles in US Due to Rearview Camera Issue

October 17, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Ford is recalling more than 290,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the rearview camera system may not display images properly in certain lighting conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.



The recall includes certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD vehicles.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's safety recall report said that Ford reviewed customer complaint data and warranty information to understand customer occurrences. The automaker said that as of Sept. 20, it was aware of 10 reports, with the first report occurring on Jan. 20, 2022.



Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.



The automaker's dealers will update the image processing module software of the impacted vehicles for free.



Interim letters are expected to be sent to vehicle owners on Oct. 20. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is anticipated for March 2026. Vehicle owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Individuals may also contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.