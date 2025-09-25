Ford Recalls 115K Super Duty Pickups Over Steering Column Issue

September 25, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Ford is recalling another batch of pickups, this time because of an issue with the steering column. The recall includes 115,539 F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty pickups from the 2020 and 2021 model years.



According to recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the steering column upper shaft hard slider doesn't meet pull-apart specifications, which may allow it to separate from the steering column, leading to a loss of steering control. The documents show that there are no warnings—on the instrument cluster or otherwise—that would alert drivers ahead of the detachment.



Ford first learned of the issue on June 26, 2025, when it was brought to the brand's Critical Concern Review Group for review. Between July and August 2025, the automaker reviewed the design history of the steering column upper shaft. According to NHTSA, from the start of the 2020 model year through February 2021, the part utilized a single primary staking to prevent pulling apart before a second staking was added. The company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.



Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail and asked to bring their truck to a dealership for inspection. Dealers will check for extension on the steering column upper shaft. Parts that pass inspection will be reinforced to keep the issue from cropping up later, while parts that fail the inspection will be replaced.



Recall documents attached below show that dealerships are already being notified of the issue and the remedy. Interim owner notification letters are planned to be sent between October 6 and October 10, with remedy letters planned for the last week of the year.