Ford Recalling Over 850,000 Vehicles for Potential Low-Pressure Fuel Pump Failure

July 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Ford issued a safety recall on more than 850,000 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford issued the recall on 850,318 vehicles because “the low-pressure fuel pump may fail, which can result in an engine stall while driving.” An engine stall increases the risk of a crash.



Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 14. The remedy for the issue is still under development, and officials said second letters will be sent out once the remedy is available.



The recall covers certain vehicles from the following models:



- 2021-2023 Ford Bronco



- 2022 Ford Expedition



- 2021-2023 Ford Explorer



- 2021-2022 Ford F-150



- 2021-2023 Ford F-250 SD



- 2021-2023 F-350 SD



- 2021-2023 F-450 SD



- 2021-2023 F-550 SD



- 2021-2022 Ford Mustang



- 2021-2023 Lincoln Aviator



- 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator



Owners can call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s recall number is 25S75. Owners can also contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 25V455000.



