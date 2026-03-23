Ford, MLB Unite to Celebrate America’s Pastime and People Who Power It

March 23, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Ford Motor Company and Major League Baseball on Monday announced a multiyear exclusive partnership that brings together two American icons. As MLB’s Official Automotive Partner, Ford will show up for baseball at every level—from neighborhood Little League fields to the World Series—honoring tradition, celebrating human capability, and powering the moments that matter most.



According to a release, the partnership unites America’s favorite pastime with America’s Most Iconic Company and America’s bestselling truck, creating a platform that celebrates tradition while showing up for fans in relevant, fan-first ways. For Ford and MLB, the collaboration is rooted in shared values: pride in what we build, commitment to community, and a belief that progress is strongest when it honors where it came from.



“For generations, baseball has brought families and communities together and so has Ford,” said Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s global chief marketing officer. “This partnership is about honoring tradition while putting real capability behind the moments that matter for fans, players, and for the communities that keep the game, and the country, moving forward.”



As part of the agreement, Ford becomes the Official Automotive Partner of Major League Baseball, with a presence across the league’s most iconic moments—including Opening Day presented by Adobe, All‑Star Week, MLB at Field of Dreams, and the postseason, culminating in the World Series presented by Capital One. Ford also will serve as the presenting sponsor of MLB’s July 4 initiative. The partnership includes rights across Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball, including the Little League World Series, underscoring a shared commitment to the future of the game and the communities that sustain it.



“Ford and MLB are both American heritage brands that continue to innovate in their industries and strengthen their popularity and relevance decade after decade,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & vice president, Global Corporate Partnerships. “We love the creative marketing energy that Ford plans to bring to MLB, while the national scale of our content is sure to drive even greater consideration and fan engagement for our new partner. And the timing of this new relationship is perfect as we all plan to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.”



By securing rights at the grassroots level, through Minor League Baseball and Little League International, Ford is providing grant funding to Little Leagues in the areas where Ford operates — from Kansas City, Mo., to Buffalo to Detroit — to expand access to youth sports clinics, essential gear, equipment, uniforms and other unique needs of the Little League communities. This builds on Ford dealers’ legacy of supporting Little Leagues in their local communities.



Ford and MLB are coming together at a moment of transformation for both organizations. The partnership is designed not just to tell that story, but to show it through creative, unexpected moments that feel authentic to fans and communities.



From celebrating the workers who manufacture the equipment that makes the game possible to spotlighting the local fields where young players first fall in love with baseball, the collaboration bridges nostalgic Americana with a tech-forward future, proving that tradition and innovation are strongest when they move forward together.



Ford’s relationship with baseball spans generations, dating back to early World Series broadcasts, community programs, and longstanding ties to teams, players, and fans. Entering the 2026 season, Ford has active partnerships with 10 MLB Clubs: Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. This new partnership builds on that history, positioning Ford not as a logo on a stadium wall, but as an active participant in the journeys of the families and communities who fuel the game.



Ford and Major League Baseball are also inviting fans to step up to the plate with the Drive Them Home Sweepstakes. Entrants can win tickets to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, along with a chance to drive home a 2026 F150® Lariat® with available PowerBoost® Hybrid V6 engine, a 2026 Expedition® Platinum® SUV, or a 2026 Bronco® Badlands® SUV.



Through this collaboration, Ford and MLB aim to foster a renewed sense of pride, connection, and possibility—reminding fans that the best of America is found wherever people come together to work hard, play hard, and support one another.



More information is linked below.



SOURCE: Ford Motor Company



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