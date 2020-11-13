Ford Fund & Local Dealer Step Up For 12 Days Of Gleaners

November 13, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Saturday is the kickoff of an annual partnership between WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank to help make sure local families in need get a full-course holiday meal.



Gleaners estimates there are 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table and with the organization’s buying power, a full meal is possible with just a $20 donation. Bridget Brown is Gleaner’s Director of Food Secure Livingston and says while actual food donations are always welcome at the Shared Harvest Pantry in Genoa Township; it’s the cash donations that will have the greatest impact.



That is especially true as the Ford Fund is once again doubling all donations made during the 12 Days of Gleaners. That means a $20 donation will provide a full holiday meal to two local families. In addition, Bob Maxey Ford in Howell will also make a $20 donation for every test drive made between now and Thanksgiving.



You’ll find the donation link below.