Bronco Enthusiast Excited For Relaunch

July 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With the reveal of the first new Ford Broncos in 24 years, one local enthusiast and restoration expert couldn’t be more excited.



Jeff Trapp owns the Bronco Graveyard in Brighton, and specializes in supplying parts for restorations and repairs of the Bronco worldwide. While Ford revealed the new model to the world last Monday, Trapp said he was invited down early for a sneak peek and a chance to sit in one. In his opinion, they did an “excellent job” and “hit right on the head.” He said they did their homework and were able to capture the retro look while providing modern comfort and safety upgrades. Trapp was so impressed, he said he’s planning on getting two of the news ones: a black two-door and a red four-door. He said he became a fan of the Bronco back in 1981 when he bought one for hunting, four-wheeling, and off-roading.



First introduced in 1966, Trapp said the brand had enough versatility to be desired by a number of different populations. He told WHMI that they marketed the roadster to people driving down the beach, the pickup to utilities, garages, and cities; and the wagon as a second vehicle for families that could take it out camping on the weekends, for example.



Trapp now owns 16 Broncos spanning the length of the original 30 year run. His favorite is a 1970 Bronco Pickup that he got from the Salem Fire Department in 1992. Along with having a wide range of parts, Trapp said a lot of people like to come to his Bronco Graveyard just to look around.



Visitors can take a tour of the showroom and see 12 vehicles, classic memorabilia on the walls, and lots of collectible toys.



Top Photo: 2021 Bronco - Ford Motor Company

Bottom Photo - broncograveyard.com Facebook