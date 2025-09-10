For Kids' Sake Invites Pinckney Community to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

September 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



For Kids' Sake Early Learning Centers is inviting the community to come celebrate its 20th anniversary with a big block party in downtown Pinckney Wednesday evening.



"Come and play with us at the downtown playground, with our tents and our activities, just like we did at Food Truck Fridays," says owner Julie Amy.



"We'll have an ice cream truck, popcorn, balloons, a ribon-cutting and a whole bunch of fun for kids and families in our community."



Amy says there will be several tents featuring different programs for each level of learning, such as an infant/toddler tent, dramatic play, science, art and block tents.



"Those are all specific types of activities that are important in a play-based curriculum, which is the kind of curriculum we have at For Kids' Sake in our pre-school environment."



For Kids' Sake has seen thousands of children, parents, staff and volunteers come through their doors over the past two decades.



"So many families still circle around us. Some of them are married now with kids of their own. Many of them have worked for us. Kids who were in our childcare program have come back and worked for us," she says.



"To have them married and out in the world and doing fantastic things, to see what they've grown up to be as an adult, it's an amazing thing to know we were part of their journey."



Wednesday's 20th anniversary party runs from 5 pm until 7:30 pm.