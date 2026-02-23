Foodies Chow Down During Milford Restaurant Week

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



It's a week foodies look forward to taking advantage of each year. Milford Restaurant Week is taking place now until Sunday, March 1. Throughout the week, participating restaurants are offering deals and specialty food menus.



Anna’s House has a breakfast for two deal going for $45. Black Label Tavern also has a two for $45 deal, along with a two for $15 or $35 deal.



In the mood for pizza? Novella’s Pizzeria & Bar is offering a dinner for two priced at $55. What about a burger? The Burger Joint has a $45 dinner for two that also includes sandwiches.



Additional restaurants include Coratti’s on Main, Lei Ting’s Blue Pearl, Pettibone, Main Street Grill & Tavern, The Bar, Smoke Street, and Rivers Edge Brewery.



A link to details about this year’s participating restaurants is linked below.