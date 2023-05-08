Food Truck Tuesdays Starts on May 9th in Howell

May 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Howell will host the first Food Truck Tuesday event of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9th.



Food Truck Tuesdays are held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month between May and September from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



A variety of offerings will be provided from local businesses parked in front of the Livingston County Courthouse, located at 200 E. Grand River Avenue in downtown Howell.



On May 9th, the following food trucks will be open:



Great Lakes Baker

Non Nom Ninja

Whoa Tacos

Heaven on a Roll

From Scratch



A link to the City of Howell webpage is provided.