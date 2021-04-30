Food Truck Tuesdays Return To Downtown Howell

April 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After a pandemic hiatus, a popular event is returning to downtown Howell.



Food Truck Tuesdays will return with monthly events through September featuring various vendors and cuisines. The Howell City Council met virtually Monday night and unanimously approved a civic application for the event. The event is scheduled for May 11th, June 8th, July 13th, August 10th and September 14th from 11am to 2pm.



Each food truck/vendor must submit a new application to the Howell Area Fire Department prior to the event and will be inspected prior to their opening the days of the event. Mayor Nick Proctor commented that the event is a sign they’re slowly returning back to some normalcy.



The event application states setup consists of blocked-off parking spaces on Grand River in front of the Historic Livingston County Courthouse. No street closures are required and a large public space was said to be selected to accommodate crowds. It was further noted that the events have resulted in some of the largest sales days for downtown businesses, including restaurants and breweries.



Due to recent action taken by Council regarding the City’s Civic Event Policy, the sponsoring organization, Howell Main Street Inc, will not be billed 50% of the cost for city services. The 2019 cost was $792.