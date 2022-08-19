Food Truck Friday Returns To Downtown Pinckney

August 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Pinckney today.



The event is presented by the Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell Chamber of Commerce; and a number of supporting sponsors. It’s the final Food Truck Friday event of the summer season and will run from noon to 8pm in the Town Square.



A number of food trucks will be on-site and a full slate of entertainment is planned. Some activities include a fire truck and safety exhibit from the Putnam Township Fire Department, “Pie-a-Pirate”, free wagon rides and the Pinckney Farmers Market.



Chamber President Rick Beaudin, aka the Pinckney Pirate, tells WHMI the events have really grown and this Friday will be their biggest yet.



Details are available in the attached flyer. Facebook photo.