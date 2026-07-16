Pinckney's Food Truck Friday Will Go On Despite Air Quality Alerts

July 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Food Truck Friday in downtown Pinckney will go on despite the hazy, smoky weather associated with Canadian wildfires.



The Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell Division of the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement for vendors, businesses, and community members.



Organizers said they’re looking forward to welcome everyone for Food Truck Friday, which will continue as planned. However, “we recognize that there are currently air quality alerts in portions of our region. We encourage everyone to make the decision that is best for themselves and their families based on their own needs and comfort level”.



Food Truck Friday runs from noon to 9pm.



The full message is attached, along with an event flyer.



Photos: WHMI's Dan Martin