Food Castle Owner to Donate Lottery Commission to Local Charities, Food Pantries

June 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The $842 million Powerball jackpot won by a Mid-Michigan group calling itself the "Breakfast Club" will also benefit local charities and food pantries.



That's because the owner of Grand Blanc's Food Castle, where the winning New Year's Day ticket was sold, plans to donate his entire $50,000 commission from the Michigan Lottery.



"We're going to share with our employees. And we're going to donate every dollar, put it back into the community. The food pantry in Grand Blanc. The food pantry in Waterford. We're going to give out the entire amount," Bill Nannoshi said Tuesday.



"It was money that was extra. We just like to give back to the community. The Lord has blessed us many times, and we just like to give back."



The three-member "Breakfast Club" consists of a Mid-Michigan couple and a West Michigan lawyer, who opted for a cash lump sum of $305 million after taxes.



It was the second largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan. A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January 2021 holds the record for the largest jackpot won in Michigan.