Back to School Giveaway Contest for Area Teachers

August 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local teachers have an opportunity to win needed school supplies as part of a giveaway contest that starts today.



Brighton-based Foguth Financial Group will be giving away $5,000 in school supplies to Metro Detroit Area teachers to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.



Founder/President Michael Foguth said “We know how hard our teachers work every day, and we know that getting the right school supplies can be a big challenge. Often times, they even have to pay out of pocket to get the supplies they need. That's why we've created this special offer for our local teachers.”



Teachers can visit the company’s website and share their Amazon School Wish List to be entered for a chance to win free school supplies.



Starting today, the team at Foguth Financial Group will randomly select one entry each morning, and then purchase items from that teacher’s Amazon School Wish List, making sure everything is shipped directly to the teacher's home address.



A new winner will be picked each day through August 26th. Only one submission is required per teacher to remain eligible throughout the offer period.