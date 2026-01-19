Flu Transmission "Very High" In Michigan & Locally

January 19, 2026

There’s been increased flu activity both locally and across Michigan this winter.



Statewide, flu transmission is currently classified as “very high” and local trends are said to reflect that.



Livingston County Health Department Director/Health Officer Matt Bolang provided the following update to WHMI:



“Individual flu cases are not required to be reported in Michigan, which limits the level of detail we can provide. However, we do receive mandatory reports of influenza associated hospitalizations and deaths, which give us a reliable picture of the severity of the season. We also receive aggregate visit counts from several local urgent care clinics, which help us understand broader community trends.



Across these data sources, we observed significant increases in flu related hospitalizations and urgent care visits during the last two weeks of December. Schools also reported higher levels of influenza like illness during their final week before winter break, which aligns with what we are seeing in healthcare settings. Statewide, flu transmission is currently classified as very high, and our local trends reflect that.



Many Flu A cases we are seeing are H3N2, specifically a newer subclade known as “K.” While final vaccine effectiveness data for this season are not yet available, early studies suggest the vaccine is offering at least partial protection. Even when imperfect, vaccination remains the most effective tool we have to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and complications. Antiviral medications also continue to be effective for those who contract the flu, particularly when started early”.



The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older get vaccinated against the flu – but especially at-risk populations. In Michigan, that includes adults age 65 and older, pregnant women, young children 0 to 5, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or weakened immune systems.



