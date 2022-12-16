Judge Halts Parole For Man Convicted In 1993 Kidnapping & Rape

December 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A judge has halted the release of a man who kidnapped and assaulted a local woman and was granted parole.



During a hearing on Thursday, Livingston County Circuit Court Suzanne Geddis issued a stay of enforcement for the parole order involving 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi and granted leave to appeal. That means Jarvi will remain incarcerated at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson County until an appeal hearing is held.



Jarvi pleaded no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony-firearms. Jarvi’s victim, Wendy Jo Morrison of Brighton, was on her way home from work in 1993 when she was kidnapped at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and attacked for hours before managing to escape.



Jarvi was sentenced to 23 to 60 years in prison and became eligible for parole in 2014. His parole had been denied multiple times since that time, until the board approved his release in October.



Attorney General Dana Nessel had requested a stay of the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision, arguing that it was evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to the state.



Following the local court hearing, Nessel said "We are grateful that Judge Geddis acted quickly in the interest of public safety. The facts of this case demonstrate that Jarvi has failed to accept responsibility for his crimes and lacks remorse, and as such should remain in custody. We look forward to presenting the facts of the case before the circuit court”.



A date has not yet been set for the appeal.