Parole Granted For Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Raping Local Woman In 1993

January 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a local woman is being paroled.



67-year-old Floyd Sanford Jarvi Jr. pleaded no contest in 1994 and was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison for his assault, rape, and kidnapping of Wendy Jo Morrison of Brighton. She was on her way home from work in 1993 when she was kidnapped at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and attacked for hours before managing to escape.



Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Jenni Riehle told WHMI “Mr. Jarvi has been granted parole and has a projected parole date of 3/10/2026”.



Jarvi had been up for parole back in 2023, but the Michigan Parole Board reconsidered its decision and denied parole after an appeal of the Board’s previous decision. That appeal and an emergency stay was submitted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to the Livingston County Circuit Court in December of 2022.



In October of 2022, the Michigan Parole Board voted to grant Jarvi parole after 28 years in prison for multiple crimes, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony firearm possession. Jarvi became eligible for parole in 2014 and it was repeatedly denied until October 2022.



In requesting the stay, Nessel argued that “it was evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to the state”. Had that emergency stay not been granted, Jarvi would have been released from prison on December 20th, 2022.



Jarvi is currently incarcerated at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in St. Louis, Michigan in Gratiot County.



When asked about information about victim notification, MDOC gave WHMI the provided link.