Flooding Following Weekend Storms & Tornado

April 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Significant flooding reported in parts of Oakland and Genesee Counties following weekend storms that oved across Southeast Michigan; while a twister touched down over in Van Buren Township.



Heavy rainfall Saturday morning led to rises on area rivers and reports of localized flooding - which was worsened by additional rainfall later in the afternoon and evening.



Flood warnings were issued over the weekend for Shiawassee and Genesee Counties - significant flooding reported in areas that include the Village of Holly.



Portions of North Holly Road and Silver Lake Road in Linden were among some flooded out with initial closures.



As of 8am, North Holly Road, north of Quick Road and the Holly Area Schools, remained closed due to flooding. Updates will be posted on the Road Commission for Oakland County Facebook page.



The following release was issued:

“The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) continues to keep North Holly Road closed just north of Quick Road in Holly Township due to flooding. The road was closed on the evening of Saturday, April 4. The closure is located just north of the Holly Middle School. The detour is North Holly Road to Elliot Road to Fish Lake Road to Quick Road, back to North Holly Road and vice versa. It is unknown when the road will reopen to traffic. This section of North Holly Road carries approximately 5,330 vehicles daily.”





The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office issued a water notification for the Fenton, Linden, Argentine and Deerfield Communities. It requested a voluntary reduction in water usage due to significant rain events. People were asked to temporarily limit significant water usage from showers, bathtubs, and washers to ease the burden on the sewer system. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Office at 810-732-7870. The after-hours emergency number is 810-762-3626.



Separately tornado warnings were issued Saturday for Oakland and Macomb Counties.



The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1-tornado with an estimated peak wind speed of 100mph touched down and impacted Van Buren Township in the Willis/Belleville area. Storm survey details are available in the provided link.



It marks the 5th confirmed tornado in Michigan already this year.



A Flood Warning for the Flint River near Flint affecting Genesee and Saginaw Counties has since been canceled.



Photo: Michigan Storm Chasers.



Photos from the WHMI listening area can be emailed to news@whmi.com.