Flash Flooding From Tuesday Night Storms

August 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Major flash flooding is being reported around the WHMI listening area as a result of tonight's storms.



Flooding is occurring in and around Downtown Howell, namely in front of City Hall & the Police Station, as well as Grand River & Lucy Road. We have video of the latter, courtesy of Scott Eagle.



Officials advise to not drive through flooded intersections and seek alternate routes.



A spin-out crash was reported on I-96 in the Fowlerville area.



There are also reports of power outages, downed power lines, and downed trees blocking roads around the local area.