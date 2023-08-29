Flood Warning in Effect for Huron River Near Hamburg Township

August 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A flood warning is in effect for portions of the Huron River near Hamburg Township. The warning comes after last week's severe weather that pounded Livingston County and the entire southeast Michigan area.



High waters and flooding is anticipated on or near roadways such as M-36, Hamburg Road, and local neighborhood roads surrounding Hamburg Township's chain of lakes including Strawberry Lake, Bass Lake, and Zukey Lake, among others.



The National Weather Service issued the warning on Monday, August 28th and it will likely remain in effect through Saturday, September 2nd.



The NWS reported "moderate flooding" was taking place Monday with a reported water height of 7.5 feet. On this particular stretch of the Huron River, flood stage begins at 7 feet.



Motorists are advised not to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.



A link to the NWS Alert can be found at the provided link.