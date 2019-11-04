Flood Warning Issued for Huron River at Hamburg

November 4, 2019

The Huron River in Hamburg Township remains under a flood warning.



The National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac Office issued the warning Sunday, which is in effect until further notice. Minor flooding is being forecast. Flood stage is 6.5 feet and at last measurement, the Huron River was at 6.4 feet and rising. At flood stage, water begins to flood yards of homes along the Huron River and Ore Lake with those boat docks still in the water beginning to become submerged.



The Office says runoff from rainfall last week is now flowing quicker through the river as aquatic growth from the summer has died off rapidly. The river is forecast to crest around flood stage tonight then remain near steady before slowly falling Wednesday. (JK)