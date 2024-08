Flood Warning for Huron River in Hamburg Twp

August 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a Flood Warning for the Huron River near Hamburg Township affecting Livingston County.



Tuesday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 7.7 feet early Saturday morning. Flood stage is 7.0 feet.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



