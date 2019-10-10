Flint Road In City Of Brighton To Close Monday

A road closure is planned next week in the City of Brighton as part of an ongoing construction project.



The developer for the new Brighton Square residential project on Flint Road will be performing utility work, which will require the road to be closed on Monday, October 14th. The closure will occur from Liberty Street to just south of Williamsen Road. The detour route is Liberty, west on East Street, north on St. Paul, west on Church and then east onto Williamsen Drive. The City advises that Flint Road will be open to residences located within the closure.



Motorists are asked to use caution in the area for the safety of the work crew, pedestrians and other vehicles. (JM)