Flint Road Closure & Detour Extended In City Of Brighton

October 18, 2019

A road closure will be longer than anticipated in the City of Brighton as part of an ongoing construction project.



The developer for the new Brighton Square residential project on Flint Road has been performing utility work and the road closure has been extended again. It was originally scheduled for Monday but then extended for the remainder of the week. The City now advises the road closure will be extended through next Tuesday because the developer needs to perform utility work to fix a broken utility line. Flint Road will be closed during daytime working hours through 5pm next Tuesday. The roadway will be opened in the evening. Flint Road will remain open to residences located within the closure at all times. The closure is occurring from Liberty Street to just south of Williamsen Road. The detour route is Liberty, west on East Street, north on St. Paul, west on Church and then east onto Williamsen Drive. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area for the safety of the work crew, pedestrians and other vehicles.



Anyone with questions should contact the Department of Public Works at 810.225.8001. (JM)