Flint Road Project Starting Up In Brighton Township

September 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road rehabilitation project kicks off today in Brighton Township and motorists should be prepared for traffic delays.



Work involves asphalt rehabilitation on Flint Road, from I-96 to Hilton Road.



Flint Road will remain open under flag control but the Livingston County Road Commission advises that motorists should consider an alternate route during construction as delays will be expected.



The project is expected to be completed by next Wednesday, September 18th, weather permitting.