Flint Man Sentenced For Howell Armed Robbery

December 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Flint man is heading to prison for the armed robbery of a Livingston County check-cashing business.



41-year old Rollo Thomas Pickens of Flint was charged with the armed robbery of the Check ‘n Go in Howell in November of 2020, which authorities say was one in a string of similar crimes he committed in Livingston and Genesee counties.



In court on Friday, Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty sentenced Pickens to a prison sentence of 5 to 15 years, with credit for 358 days already served. Pickens is also charged with several counts of armed robbery, felony firearms and resisting/obstructing police for various robberies at Check ‘n Go locations in Fenton, Burton, Grand Blanc, and Swartz Creek.



Court records indicate those cases are still active with dates for a pretrial hearing yet to be set.