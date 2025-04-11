Flint Man Convicted of 2022 Assaults Investigated by GHOST

April 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office GHOST program led to the conviction of a man accused of serial sexual assault.



37-year-old Stokes King Tiggs, also known as Tyson Tiggs, was convicted of six charges, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.



Stokes was convicted of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, criminal sexual conduct with intent of sexual penetration, accosting a child for immoral purposes and aggravated indecent exposure.



Sheriff Chris Swanson and Captain David Kennamer originally spoke about Tiggs in a video from 2022.



According to the video, Tiggs was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2005. While on parole for the conviction, he targeted a 19-year-old man who Swanson said had “special needs,” and had the mental age of a 9-year-old. The two reportedly lived in the same halfway house, at which point Tiggs groomed the victim. He assaulted the man multiple times.



Tiggs also targeted a 19-year-old woman who Swanson said had Autism. Tiggs gave the woman a date rape drug before assaulting her in a bathroom. Swanson added that witnesses, including children, heard her scream during the assault.



The third and fourth victims were two 11-year-olds who were groomed and given marijuana. He rented a motel room to assault the children. A 14-year-old who learned about the incident tried to protect the victims, but was reportedly attacked and strangled by Tiggs, according to the video.



“To the 14-year-old; you’re a hero,” Swanson said. “You did the right thing and almost gave your life to protect the lives of two 11-year-olds.”



Swanson said all the victims were offered support and aftercare.



Tiggs faces life in prison. He is set to be sentenced at the end of April.



The Facebook post is linked below. It does contain more graphic information about the crimes.



(photo credit: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)